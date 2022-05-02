Today is Monday May 02, 2022
Man arrested after Facebook threat to Van Zandt County Courthouse

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2022 at 12:58 pm
Man arrested after Facebook threat to Van Zandt County CourthouseCANTON – A man was arrested outside the Van Zandt County Courthouse Sunday evening after allegedly making a threat to the courthouse on social media. According to our news partner KETK, authorities say David Anthony Damate-Graves was making threats of violence with a firearm on a Facebook post. Canton police and the county sheriff’s office worked together to get warrants and attempted to locate Damate-Graves. When they didn’t initially find him, the sheriff’s office, Canton PD, and the Precinct 2 Constable’s Office took positions in the Canton Square. Authorities say at approximately 7:50 p.m., Damate-Graves was seen in front of the courthouse and immediately arrested without incident. He was charged with terroristic threat. “He did have a plastic toy firearm in his possession modified to resemble a real firearm,” said a sheriff’s office post.



