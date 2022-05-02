UT Austin to keep test scores optional for admission

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2022 at 12:22 pm

AUSTIN – The University of Texas at Austin will continue to forgo a standardized test requirement for high school students seeking admission. It was the fall ’21 semester in which the University of Texas first waived the requirement that prospective students submit ACT or SAT scores. And as the school moves into the fall 2023 semester, those test scores will remain optional, although still highly encouraged by the school. Officials say there is no one single factor that determines acceptance into the 40 acres and UT Austin is not the only public university in the state to do this. Others include Baylor and Rice, which also have extended this into the fall ’23 semester, and Sam Houston State, which is among a handful to have tabled that requirement indefinitely.

Go Back