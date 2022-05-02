Today is Monday May 02, 2022
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2022 at 11:35 am
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Gregg County, the Spur 63/McCann Road Bridge Project continues. The traffic will be reduced to two lanes to allow the contractor to build half of the bridge. In Smith County, work has been scheduled on SH 135 in Arp at the four-way stop, on SH 64 east of Chapel Hill, and on US 271 near FM 2908. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.



