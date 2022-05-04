Today is Wednesday May 04, 2022
Toll 49 ramp closures continue

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 10:59 am
Toll 49 ramp closures starting May 2EAST TEXAS — North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) is asking drivers to be aware of a ramp closure on Toll 49. According to NET RMA, the ramp closure at Toll 49 and Farm-to-Market Road 16 began May 2 and will continue through May 5, from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., as crews install new tolling system equipment. Daily text messages will be sent updating road closure information while this work is in progress. In order to receive these messages, motorists will need to text Toll 49 to 444222 or visit this link.



