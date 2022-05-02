Today is Monday May 02, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘The Bad Guys’ repeats at #1 at the box office with $16.1 million weekend

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2022 at 7:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Universal Pictures

The Bad Guys topped another slow week the box office. The animated family flick spent its second week at #1, earning an estimated $16 million, bringing its two-week domestic gross to $44.4 million.

Holding onto the runner-up spot for the second straight was Sonic the Hedgehog 2, taking in just under $11.4 million in its fourth weekend of release. The animated film has now collected $160.9 million in North America, passing the original Sonic’s $149 million domestic total. However, that film’s theatrical run was cut short by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore pulled up in third place, adding an estimated $8.3 million in its third week of release. The film has earned a disappointing $79.6 million domestically so far, Internationally, however, the Harry Potter spin-off has racked up $250 million to date, bringing its worldwide tally to $329.6 million.

The Northman took fourth place for the second time in as many weeks, delivering an estimated $6.3 million. Its two-week domestic total now stands at $22.8 million to go along with $18.8 million overseas, putting its global tally at $41.6 million.

Rounding out the top five was Everything Everywhere All at Once, pulling in an estimated $5.5 million to bring its six-week domestic total to $35.5 million -- an impressive feat for an art house film. The movie, starring Michelle Yeoh, has collected another $2.7 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $38.2 million.

Liam Neeson's action flick Memory tanked in its debut, only managing an estimated $3.1 million for an eighth-place finish.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design