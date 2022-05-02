Today is Monday May 02, 2022
‘American Idol’ recap: Three artists are eliminated, “Dancing with the Stars'” Derek Hough mentors

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2022 at 5:21 am
ABC/Raymond Liu

Sunday was Disney night on American Idol, with the Top 10 contestants performing beloved songs from the Disney catalog for a chance to advance to the Top 7.

Once again, the show aired live coast to coast, this time from from Disneyland in Anaheim California, where Lionel RichieLuke Bryan and Katy Perry -- dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid -- were back behind the judges table and Dancing with the Stars and Derek Hough mentored the artists' song choices.

After America's votes were revealed, Here's who made the Top 7:

Noah Thompson: "You've Got a Friend in Me"/Toy Story
Huntergirl: "I See the Light"/Tangled
Jay: "Remember Me"/Coco
Leah Marlene: "When She Loves Me"/Toy Story 2
Nicolina: "Poor Unfortunate Souls"/The Little Mermaid
Christian Guardino: "The Circle of Life"/The Lion King
Fritz Hager: ""Go the Distance"/Hercules

Here's who was eliminated:
Lady K: "How Far I'll Go"/Little Mermaid
Emyrson Flora: "Cary Me with You"/Onward
Mike Parker: "You'll be in My Heart"/Tarzan

In celebration of its milestone 20th season, American Idol greats Ruben StuddardScotty McCreeryJordin SparksDavid CookLauren AlainaKris AllenMaddie PoppeLaine HardyWillie SpenceCaleb Lee HutchinsonGrace KinstlerLaci Kaye Booth and additional surprise guests will reunite for a night of unforgettable performances, when American Idol returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



