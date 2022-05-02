‘American Idol’ recap: Three artists are eliminated, “Dancing with the Stars'” Derek Hough mentors

‘American Idol’ recap: Three artists are eliminated, “Dancing with the Stars'” Derek Hough mentorsPosted/updated on: May 2, 2022 at 5:21 am
Sunday was Disney night on American Idol, with the Top 10 contestants performing beloved songs from the Disney catalog for a chance to advance to the Top 7.
Once again, the show aired live coast to coast, this time from from Disneyland in Anaheim California, where Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry -- dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid -- were back behind the judges table and Dancing with the Stars and Derek Hough mentored the artists' song choices.
After America's votes were revealed, Here's who made the Top 7:
Noah Thompson: "You've Got a Friend in Me"/Toy Story
Huntergirl: "I See the Light"/Tangled
Jay: "Remember Me"/Coco
Leah Marlene: "When She Loves Me"/Toy Story 2
Nicolina: "Poor Unfortunate Souls"/The Little Mermaid
Christian Guardino: "The Circle of Life"/The Lion King
Fritz Hager: ""Go the Distance"/Hercules
Here's who was eliminated:
Lady K: "How Far I'll Go"/Little Mermaid
Emyrson Flora: "Cary Me with You"/Onward
Mike Parker: "You'll be in My Heart"/Tarzan
In celebration of its milestone 20th season, American Idol greats Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Kris Allen, Maddie Poppe, Laine Hardy, Willie Spence, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Grace Kinstler, Laci Kaye Booth and additional surprise guests will reunite for a night of unforgettable performances, when American Idol returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
