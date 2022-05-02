Ranger’s Willie Calhoun – Hopes to be traded after demotion

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2022 at 6:05 am

Ranger’s Calhoun said Sunday that he hopes to be traded at some point after being optioned to Triple-A Round Rock, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Impact Calhoun hit just .136 with a home run, three doubles, seven runs and two RBI over 18 games with the Rangers early in the season, but his .344 xwOBA suggests that he was relatively unlucky. While the 27-year-old will report to Round Rock after he was part of Sunday’s roster cuts, he hopes to have a strong performance in the minors that he can parlay into a change of scenery. Calhoun hit a career-high 21 homers for Texas in 2019, but he’s gone yard just eight times since then and has slashed .223/.288/.339 over the last three seasons.

Go Back