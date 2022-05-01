Today is Sunday May 01, 2022
Three Oklahoma meteorology students killed after chasing storm

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2022 at 7:55 am
TONKAWA, Okla. (AP) — Officials says three University of Oklahoma meteorology students were killed when their vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer rig in northern Oklahoma. The students were traveling back from chasing a powerful tornado in Kansas. The OHP reports 20-year-old Nicholas Nair of Denton, Texas; 19-year-old Gavin Short of Grayslake, Illinois; and 22-year-old Drake Brooks of Evansville, Indiana, died in the crash on Friday. Authorities say the three were in a southbound vehicle driven by Nair on Interstate 35 just before 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle hydroplaned and was struck by a tractor-trailer rig. The crash occurred in Tonkawa, about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City.



