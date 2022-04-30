Today is Saturday April 30, 2022
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2022 at 4:16 pm
BREAKING NEWS: Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76. The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press. The statement said that they lost their mother to “the disease of mental illness.”It did not elaborate further. The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. The group’s hits included “Love Can Build a Bridge,” “Mama He’s Crazy,” and “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain.” The mother-daughter performers scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades.

 



