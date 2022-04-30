Today is Saturday April 30, 2022
Man convicted in Texas girl’s death as family went to store

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2022 at 8:25 am
HOUSTON (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of capital murder for the 2018 death of a 7-year-old Black girl in a drive-by shooting that her family initially believed was racially motivated. Following the jury’s guilty verdict on Friday, Larry D. Woodruffe, was given an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole. The 27-year-old Woodruffe was one of two men accused of killing Jazmine Barnes on Dec. 30, 2018, as she and her family drove to a Houston grocery store. The other man, 23-year-old Eric Black Jr., pleaded guilty last month in a deal with prosecutors that reduced his charge to murder. Prosecutors say the two thought they were firing at rival drug dealers.



