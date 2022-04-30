Astroworld movie released despite lawyers’ concerns

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2022 at 8:19 am

HOUSTON (AP) — The experiences of panicked concertgoers who couldn’t breathe and had no clear path to escape a massive crowd surge at last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston are featured in a new documentary. But lawyers for Live Nation, which is being sued for its role as the festival’s promoter, say they’re concerned that publicity from “Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy,” could “taint the jury pool.” A spokesperson for Scott was also critical of the documentary, which was released Friday in 11 Texas cities. But Charlie Minn, the film’s director, says it’s balanced and fair and that it just tries to show what happened. Ten people died and hundreds of others were injured at the Nov. 5 concert by Scott, a popular rapper.

