"I want to give them some stability": Benedict Cumberbatch welcoming a Ukrainian family into his UK home

Unlike some celebrities, Benedict Cumberbatch is putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to the plight of Ukrainian refugees -- and then some.

The Doctor Strange actor tells Sky News he's opening his U.K. home to a family fleeing the Russian invasion. "They've made it out of Ukraine, I'm monitoring their progress every day," Cumberbatch explained.

"Sadly, they are undergoing some medical treatment -- to say anything more about that would be invasion of their privacy and too much about when they're coming and how that's being managed would invade mine," the British star said, "but I want to give them some stability after the turmoil that they've experienced, and that's within my home."

Cumberbatch also added he's helping fund Britons of Ukrainian descent who want to bring their relatives to the U.K. "en masse."

"[I]t's very costly," he explained. "So, I've been trying to help out with that financially in a couple of instances."

