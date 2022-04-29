Today is Friday April 29, 2022
Police investigate shooting

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2022 at 3:49 pm
Police investigate shootingLONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Electric Cowboy on McCann Rd. At approximately 1:42 a.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the location in reference to multiple shots being fired. As they arrived, officers were directed toward a nearby convenience store. They found a vehicle that had been involved in a collision with the storefront sign and discovered a shooting victim outside the vehicle. Police say officers immediately began performing lifesaving aid on the victim, who was transported to a local hospital with what were termed life-threatening injuries. If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at this link.



