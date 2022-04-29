Police seek man missing for days

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2022 at 2:58 pm

PALESTINE – The Palestine Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing for more than a week. According to our news partner KETK, police are searching for 43-year-old Patrick Delomon Turner. According to officials, Turner last spoke with his family on April 20. His vehicle was found abandoned in a rural area in Anderson County. If anyone has any information about Turner and his whereabouts, they should call the Palestine Police Department at 903-731-2254.

