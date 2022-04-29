Today is Friday April 29, 2022
Pentecost Road closure set to begin Wednesday

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2022 at 2:31 pm
Pentecost Road closure set to begin WednesdayTYLER — Pentecost Rd. in Kilgore will be closed to through traffic from U.S. 259 Business to Stone Rd. beginning Wednesday, May 4, due to a bridge replacement project at Big Head Creek. The duration of the bridge structure replacement is expected to last approximately four months, according to a TxDOT news release. The road will be open to local traffic only. All other traffic will need to use an alternate route.



