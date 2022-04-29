NORF continues downtown Tyler revitalization efforts

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2022 at 12:46 pm

TYLER — New Orleans-based NORF Companies has closed on three additional redevelopment projects in downtown Tyler. The firm is now getting to work on the Fair, Lindsey, and Wilcox buildings, all on Broadway a short distance south of the downtown square. That follows last September’s closure on the former Carlton Hotel, which the company says is currently in design and undergoing interior demolition and abatement. NORF’s current plan is to fully renovate The Lindsey and Wilcox buildings into mixed-use/multi-family, adding some 80 new rental units to the downtown Tyler market. In addition, NORF says it intends to remodel areas of the Fair and continue to operate it as office space, while seeking a tenant for the ground floor retail space.

According to a news release, “NORF is bullish on the Tyler community’s compelling demographics and supportive local government. Tyler is one of the youngest and fastest growing cities in Texas.” The design team for the Fair/Lindsey/Wilcox project will be Fitzpatrick Architects of Tyler, along with New Orleans-based Albert Architecture. (The Lindsey and Fair buildings are pictured in the foreground at left.)

