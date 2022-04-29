Today is Friday April 29, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


NORF continues downtown Tyler revitalization efforts

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2022 at 12:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NORF continues downtown Tyler revitalization effortsTYLER — New Orleans-based NORF Companies has closed on three additional redevelopment projects in downtown Tyler. The firm is now getting to work on the Fair, Lindsey, and Wilcox buildings, all on Broadway a short distance south of the downtown square. That follows last September’s closure on the former Carlton Hotel, which the company says is currently in design and undergoing interior demolition and abatement. NORF’s current plan is to fully renovate The Lindsey and Wilcox buildings into mixed-use/multi-family, adding some 80 new rental units to the downtown Tyler market. In addition, NORF says it intends to remodel areas of the Fair and continue to operate it as office space, while seeking a tenant for the ground floor retail space.

According to a news release, “NORF is bullish on the Tyler community’s compelling demographics and supportive local government. Tyler is one of the youngest and fastest growing cities in Texas.” The design team for the Fair/Lindsey/Wilcox project will be Fitzpatrick Architects of Tyler, along with New Orleans-based Albert Architecture. (The Lindsey and Fair buildings are pictured in the foreground at left.)



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design