Sheriff Hendrix to resign following indictment

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2022 at 12:23 pm
Sheriff Hendrix to resign following indictmentCANTON – Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix confirmed that he will be resigning from office next month. According to our news partner KETK, this follows a grand jury indictment on the charge of providing false statements to a peace officer. Hendrix’s resignation will be effective May 14. Hendrix was indicted in March along with two other sheriff’s office employees. Hendrix’s attorney provided a statement on his recent indictment, stating that the charges against him are “baseless.”



