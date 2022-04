Travon Walker talks being the NFL draft’s No. 1 pick

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2022 at 10:46 am

ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Travon Walker was selected as the No. 1 overall pick during Thursday night’s NFL draft.

The former Georgia Bulldogs defensive end was chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Walker, 21, appeared on ABC News’ Good Morning America Friday to discuss being picked by the Jaguars and a recent car accident:

