New study finds 7 hours is perfect amount of sleep for middle-aged people

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2022 at 10:37 am
David Prahl / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- We’ve long been told that 8 hours is the magic number when it comes to the amount of sleep we should be getting. But that may not be the case for everyone.

A new study suggests that 7 hours of sleep is the optimal amount for middle- to older-aged adults. It also finds that too much sleep could be just as harmful as too little.

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton appeared on Good Morning America Friday to breakdown the study’s findings:

