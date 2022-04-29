Dyson launches in-person professional stylist service in New York City

Dyson launches in-person professional stylist service in New York CityPosted/updated on: April 29, 2022 at 9:46 am
(NEW YORK) -- Dyson just announced the launch of its first-ever paid services at its Demo Store in New York City.
Starting April 30, customers can have their hair professionally styled using a Dyson tool of their choice.
The service costs $50. If you purchase a Dyson tool, the fee will be credited toward the product.
Appointments can be booked ahead of time over the phone or online.
