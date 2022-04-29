Today is Friday April 29, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Dyson launches in-person professional stylist service in New York City

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2022 at 9:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Dyson

(NEW YORK) -- Dyson just announced the launch of its first-ever paid services at its Demo Store in New York City.

Starting April 30, customers can have their hair professionally styled using a Dyson tool of their choice.

The service costs $50. If you purchase a Dyson tool, the fee will be credited toward the product.

Appointments can be booked ahead of time over the phone or online.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design