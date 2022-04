2022 NFL Draft: A look at the biggest moments

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2022 at 9:41 am

David Becker/Getty Images

(LAS VEGAS) -- The NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night in Las Vegas.

The Jacksonville Jaguars got the first overall pick, taking Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker.

Watch the night's biggest moments from ABC's Good Morning America:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back