James Corden ending his ‘Late Late Show’ run in 2023

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2022 at 8:25 am

James Corden will step down as host of CBS' The Late Late Show in 2023.

The British comedian, who will have hosted the show for eight-and-a-half years by the time he leaves, made the announcement on Thursday's show.

"This will be my last year hosting the show," he told his audience, explaining, "When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that -- a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination."

"I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way, I always want to love making it," he continued. "And really think that a year from now, that'll be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."

In addition to his late-night gig, Corden has starred in films such as Peter Rabbit, Cats and The Prom. He is also a partner in Fulwell 73, the production company responsible for Hulu’s The Kardashians and Camila Cabello’s Cinderella, and will star alongside Sally Hawkins in Amazon’s upcoming comedy-drama series Mammals.

Corden replaced Craig Ferguson, who hosted The Late Late Show for nine years with help from comic and impressionist Josh Robert Thompson, who voiced Ferguson's robotic sidekick, Geoff Peterson.

Corden's first show aired on March 23, 2015. Since then, he's introduced popular viral segments like Carpool Karaoke, Drop the Mic and Spill Your Guts.

