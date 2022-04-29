Comedian Nikki Glaser takes a crack at reality TV in her new show, ‘Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?’

Mary Ellen Matthews/E! Entertainment

Comedian, F-Boy Island host, and Dancing with the Stars first voted off of season 27 contestant Nikki Glaser has a new reality show, Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, premiering Sunday night on E! and it came out of her moving back home to St. Louis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was really like, what is the next step? You know, comedy clubs are closed...And then I found myself watching reality TV more than any other TV, and I go, 'Why am I trying to get on scripted shows when I don't even watch scripted shows? I love reality. Why don't I try it?'" she tells ABC Audio.

"And then I was kind of noticing around me. My parents are funnier than any comedians I hang out with," she continues.

In fact, the 37-year-old comic says that where she got her sense of humor.

"My mom is extremely honest and will say very cutting things, not even knowing that she's being that honest and hilarious...And then my dad is like an intellectual...And I think I learned from both sides...And so it is a perfect combo."

And if you're looking to this show as a replacement for The Kardashians, Nikki warns "There's not as much drama on this show... But what you are going to get on this show is like authenticity and like real honesty and like hilariousness because I'm funny and so are my friends and family."

"I really made an effort to make the show and be myself, the flawed version of myself that I'm still working on and that it's okay that I'm not perfect," she admits. "And I really, I really am not perfect on the show. Like, it's the real me."

