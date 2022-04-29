Holocaust survivor who helped found Dallas museum dies at 94

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2022 at 4:40 am

DALLAS (AP) – Max Glauben, a Holocaust survivor who tirelessly shared his story and was among the founders of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, died Thursday. He was 94. A museum spokesman said the longtime Dallas resident died after being diagnosed with cancer. Glauben is among Holocaust survivors who had their recollections recorded by the USC Shoah Foundation in a way that will allow generations to come to ask his image questions. Glauben was born on Jan. 14, 1928, and grew up in Poland. He was 11 when World War II began. He survived the Warsaw Ghetto and Nazi concentration camps. His parents and younger brother were killed in the Holocaust.

