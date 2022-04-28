Paramount Pictures reveals the next ‘Mission: Impossible’ title: ‘Dead Reckoning Part One’

As part of a presentation on the last day of CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Paramount Pictures revealed the title of the next Mission: Impossible film. Variety reports the seventh adventure of his $3.5 billion-grossing franchise will be Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One.

The increasingly expensive film was to be shot concurrently with the eighth movie in the series, but pandemic delays prevented that from happening.

The seventh installment stars Tom Cruise with returning players Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Frederick Schmidt, in addition to Henry Czerny, who appeared in the first Mission: Impossible movie back in 1996 as IMF Director Eugene Kittridge.

Necomers include Marvel movie veterans Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff, as well as Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Cary Elwes and Shea Whigham.

Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh in the series, is set for release July 14, 2023. Part 2 is slated for theaters on June 28, 2024.

And in other Tom Cruise-related news, his Top Gun: Maverick reportedly enjoyed a debut screening for the CinemacCon audience Thursday morning, ahead of the movie's May 27 release.

