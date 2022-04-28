Tyler Animal Services offers free adoptions with donations

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2022 at 12:55 pm

TYLER — To help restock its Pet Food Bank, Tyler Animal Services will waive adoption fees for dogs and cats with the donation of two 35-pound or larger bags of dog food for the month of May. According to a news release, the Pet Food Bank was established in 2015 so that families in need or those who could not afford to feed their pets would have a safety net in order to keep pets in their homes. If you would like to adopt, see all pets available for adoption and submit an application on this web page. For more information, click here or call (903) 535-0045.

Go Back