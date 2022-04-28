Single ticket sold in Arizona wins $473.1 million Powerball jackpot

(GILBERT, Ariz.) -- The winning ticket for the $473.1 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Arizona, officials said.

Just a single ticket claimed the grand prize -- which has a cash value of $271.9 million -- after matching all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. The winning white ball numbers were 11, 36, 61, 62 and 68, and the Powerball number was 4.

Lottery officials said that due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot climbed past the estimate of $454 million that was announced after Monday night's drawing had no winner.

"This is the biggest ever jackpot won on a single ticket in our state and it is a life-changing moment for this winner," Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar said in a statement. "It also means millions of dollars to our state’s economy, to this winner’s community, and to the vital programs and services funded by Arizona Lottery ticket sales."

The winning ticket was sold at a QuikTrip in Gilbert, according to the Arizona Lottery. No one has come forward yet to claim the prize, according to Arizona Lottery spokesperson John Turner Gilliland, who noted that people usually take a few days "to get their affairs in order first." The winner, who can elect to remain anonymous, has 180 days to come forward.

The winner can either accept an estimated annuity of $473.1 million -- which is paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years -- or a lump sum payment of $283.3 million. Both values are before federal and state taxes.

Beyond the jackpot, more than 1.4 million tickets won cash prizes in Wednesday night's drawing, including a $1 million winner in Indiana who matched all five white balls, Powerball officials said.

This marks the third time this year the Powerball jackpot has been won. In January, two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin split a grand prize of $632.6 million -- the seventh-largest jackpot ever. In February, a ticket sold in Connecticut won a $185.3 million jackpot.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball officials. The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are 1 in 24.9.

