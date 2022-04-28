Police: East Texan shoots, kills burglar in his home

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2022 at 11:36 am

CANTON – Police say a homeowner in Canton shot and killed a burglar who broke into his home last week. According to our news partner KETK, the address of the home was not released, but officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. April 23 after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 51-year-old Erik Hicks, a Grand Saline native, inside with multiple gunshot wounds. Hicks later died at a local hospital. Police said their investigation found that Hicks “had unlawfully forced entry into the residence.” They said Hicks was armed and confronted the homeowner. According to police, the homeowner had retrieved his own handgun and shot Hicks multiple times after the confrontation. The homeowner’s name was not immediately released, and the homeowner faced no immediate charges. An autopsy has been ordered, and the investigation will be given to a grand jury for review.

