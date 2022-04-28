Today is Thursday April 28, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Trevor Reed back in US, one day after Russian prisoner swap

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2022 at 8:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Reed is back in the United States one day after the Marine veteran was swapped for a Russian drug trafficker in a prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow. That’s according to his mother, who tweeted the news early Thursday. Reed was swapped on Wednesday for Konstantin Yaroshenko, who had been serving a 20-year prison sentence. The 30-year-old Reed was arrested in 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer while being driven to a police station following a night of heavy drinking. He was sentenced to nine years in prison. The U.S. government has described him as unjustly detained and pressed for his release.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design