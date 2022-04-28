Today is Thursday April 28, 2022
Southwest loses $278 million but sees profits rest of 2022

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2022 at 8:36 am
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is reporting a loss of $278 million in the first quarter but says it will be profitable the rest of 2022. Like other airlines, Southwest says travel demand is surging, and it’s hiring to increase staff before the expected summer rush. Southwest said Thursday that after a slow January and February, marred by the omicron variant of COVID-19, it made a profit in March. But the airline faces challenges from rising jet fuel prices and the cost of hiring more employees. Southwest says its work force grew by 3,300 people in the first quarter.

 



