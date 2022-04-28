$2.8 million raised on East Texas Giving Day 2022

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2022 at 7:55 am

TYLER — East Texas Giving Day was Tuesday April 26 and supported almost 300 local nonprofit organizations by raising $2.8 million, according to our news partner KETK. It is an annual 18-hour online event hosted by the East Texas Communities Foundation that provides critical funding for East Texas area nonprofits. $2,896,721 was raised by Tuesday, April 26. 2022 marked the seventh annual East Texas Giving Day hosted by ETCF. East Texas Communities Foundation is a public charity that serves donors and nonprofits in the 32 East Texas counties: Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Delta, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hopkins, Houston, Lamar, Leon, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rains, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood. In 2021, 250 local nonprofits participated in East Texas Giving Day and raised $2,790,533.

