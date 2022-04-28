Today is Thursday April 28, 2022
A look at Trevor Reed, the Texan released in prisoner swap

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2022 at 8:37 am
DALLAS (AP) – Trevor Reed’s nearly three-year imprisonment in Russia has ended. His parents say he walked off a Russian plane and onto an American one at a Turkish airport Wednesday. The Marine veteran’s release was half of an unexpected prisoner swap that came despite high tensions between the two countries. Reed’s parents say they’ve cleaned his room in anticipation of his return. Reed’s health is an immediate concern. His parents were troubled by his unsteady gait and how thin he looked as TV footage captured him walking, flanked by guards, from a van to the jet.



