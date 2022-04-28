Today is Thursday April 28, 2022
Jury in elderly deaths trial to resume deliberations Friday

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2022 at 7:56 am
DALLAS (AP) – A Texas jury has deliberated for four hours in the capital murder trial of a man accused of killing 18 older women in the Dallas area. Deliberations began Thursday after prosecutors recounted what they described as an abundance of proof that Billy Chemirmir killed 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. The Dallas County jury heard the defense challenge the evidence as “quantity over quality” and assert that prosecutors hadn’t proved Chemirmir’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Chemirmir’s attorneys rested their case without calling any witnesses or presenting any evidence, and Chemirmir didn’t testify in his own defense. Jurors will resume deliberations Friday.



