Jazz star Donovan Mitchell ‘good to go’ for Game 6 vs. Dallas Mavericks

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2022 at 6:57 pm

By TIM MACMAHON

A day after an MRI on his left hamstring was negative, Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell declared that he would be available for Thursday’s Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks.

“I’m good to go,” Mitchell said Wednesday. “I’ll be ready.”

Mitchell, officially listed as probable on the team’s injury report, said he is dealing with some soreness due to the bilateral quadriceps contusion the team’s medical staff diagnosed him with. However, he left no doubt that he’d be able to play in Thursday’s home game, when the Jazz are facing elimination.

Mitchell limped off the court after his hamstring tightened up late in the blowout loss in Game 5. He doubled over in pain in the tunnel while en route to the locker room, but Mitchell expressed hope after the loss that he would play in Game 6. “This is the playoffs, so I’ve got to find a way,” Mitchell said Monday night. “We’ll see how I feel, but I’m a competitor.”

Mitchell was held to nine points on 4-of-15 shooting with four turnovers in the Game 5 loss. He is averaging 26.0 points per game in the series, but he’s shooting only 37.9% from the floor and 19.5% from 3-point range.

