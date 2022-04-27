Today is Wednesday April 27, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Cardinals pick up Kyler Murray’s fifth-year option; now under contract through ’23

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2022 at 6:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By JOSH WEINFUSS

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals picked up quarterback Kyler Murray’s fifth-year option on Wednesday, fulfilling the pledge general manager Steve Keim made earlier this year at the NFL combine.

The option for 2023 will guarantee Murray a salary of about $29 million.

Murray, who was taken first overall in 2019, was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, making him eligible for an extension that his agent has publicly stated Murray wanted sooner rather than later.

At the NFL combine in March, Keim said the Cardinals would pick up Murray’s option, a day after Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, posted a letter on Twitter that explained how a detailed contract proposal was sent to the team.

Murray, 24, won rookie of the year and is a two-time Pro Bowler. He led the Cardinals to improved win totals in each of his three seasons and guided Arizona to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2015.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design