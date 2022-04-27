Energy Dept OKs expanded LNG exports from Texas, Louisiana

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2022 at 5:16 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Energy Department has authorized additional exports of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, from planned terminals in Texas and Louisiana. The orders allow Golden Pass LNG Terminal near Port Arthur, Texas, and Magnolia LNG Terminal in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to export additional natural gas as LNG to any country not prohibited by U.S. law or policy. The approvals come as the U.S. seeks to boost LNG exports to Europe amid Russia’s war with Ukraine. The Energy Department approved expanded export permits for two other LNG terminals in Texas and Louisiana last month.

Go Back