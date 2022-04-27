Judge halts preparations for end of U.S. asylum limits

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2022 at 5:15 pm

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered the Biden administration to stop phasing out a public health rule that allows the expulsion of migrants without an opportunity to seek asylum. The administration plans to end the policy on May 23. It has acknowledged that it recently processed more single adults from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador under immigration laws – which include rights to seek asylum – instead of the public health policy. U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays’ two-week halt came in lawsuit filed by Arizona, Louisiana, and 19 other states that want to preserve the pandemic-based expulsion policy.

Go Back