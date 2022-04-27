Today is Wednesday April 27, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Melissa McBride makes surprise exit from “Daryl and Carol” spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead’

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2022 at 4:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AMC/Jace Downs

A Walking Dead spin-off series centering on fan favorites Daryl and Carol -- played by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride -- suffered a surprising setback, with McBride suddenly exiting the project.

It seems that the split was amicable, as AMC noted in a press release, "Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in The Walking Dead Universe. Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spinoff...which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year."

The statement continued, "Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time," adding, "We know fans will be disappointed by this news."

There are still multiple spin-offs in the works from the apocalyptic show, including Isle of the Dead, a New York City-set project featuring Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, who canonically murdered Maggie's husband Glenn.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design