Rabies advisory: bat tests positive near Dinah Lane

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2022 at 2:50 pm

TYLER — Another bat has tested positive for rabies in Tyler. A city news release reports that Tyler Animal Services submitted the animal for testing Monday to the Texas Department of State Health Services. DSHS reported the positive test Wednesday. The bat was found near the intersection of Dinah Lane and De Charles Street. Officials say the known individuals and animals with possible exposure have been identified and addressed. According to the release, it is critical for people to not handle bats, skunks, raccoons, or other wild animals. Officials say it is also important for children to tell their parents of any contact with wild animals or any sick animals. If a person is bitten by an animal, the bite incident must be reported to the Local Rabies Control Authority, the Tyler Animal Services Director, for proper investigation.

Tyler Animal Services advises all pet owners to confirm their dogs and cats are currently vaccinated for rabies. Officials say preventative immunization for rabies is the only effective defense against the fatal disease. City of Tyler and Smith County ordinances require regular rabies shots for all dogs and cats. It is a Class C misdemeanor if someone fails to vaccinate their pet(s) by four months of age. Anyone with questions on rabies control may contact Tyler Animal Services at (903) 535-0045.

Go Back