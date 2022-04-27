DEA Take Back Event this Saturday

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2022 at 1:53 pm

EAST TEXAS — Law enforcement agencies throughout East Texas are preparing to collect hundreds of pounds of unwanted and expired prescription drugs at the semi-annual DEA Take Back event April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To see a location near you, visit this link. According to Tyler-based Next Step Community Solutions, residents are encouraged to bring their unneeded prescription drugs (no sharps or aerosols will be accepted) to one of these events so they can safely and anonymously dispose of prescriptions and keep them out of the wrong hands. According to the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, two-thirds of teens who misused pain relievers in the past year say that they got them from family and friends.

