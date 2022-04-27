Pete Davidson’s new series ‘Bupkis’ headed to Peacock

Pete Davidson's staying with the Peacock. The Saturday Night Live star's new TV project, the comedy Bupkis, has gotten a full-series order from the streaming service.

As reported, the show aims to be a Curb Your Enthusiasm-like concept centering around the King of Staten Island star. Pete will be playing a fictionalized version of himself, a la Larry David's "TV Larry" on Curb.

"The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known," Peacock teases in a statement.



Davidson is also writing and producing the series with Dave Sirus and Judah Miller; Pete's SNL boss Lorne Michaels is one of the executive producers.

Calling Davidson "one of the most sought-after comedians today," Susan Rovner, the chairman of entertainment content with NBC Universal Television and Streaming, says "Bupkis will showcase Pete's funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love."

