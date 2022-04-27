Today is Wednesday April 27, 2022
Local travel, tourism encouraged

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2022 at 12:29 pm
Local travel, tourism encouragedTYLER — Visit Tyler and the City of Tyler are encouraging everyone this summer to be a tourist in their own backyard. Mayor Don Warren Wednesday addressed City Council on the item as part of National Travel and Tourism Week, set for May 1-7. Officials say more than 2,900 local jobs are directly supported by travel and tourism in Tyler. They ask that you do your part by visiting an attraction, restaurant, or other related business in the area. A full list of area activities and events can be found at this link.



