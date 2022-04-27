Today is Wednesday April 27, 2022
Council approves contract to rehabilitate 978 sewer system manholes

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2022 at 11:47 am
Council approves contract to rehabilitate 978 sewer system manholesTYLER — The Tyler City Council Wednesday authorized the city manager to execute a contract to rehabilitate 978 deteriorated sanitary sewer manholes. According to a news release, the scope of work includes cleaning, repairing, sealing, and coating manholes to stop inflow and infiltration of the sewer system. The project will require repairing pipe seals, seal coating manholes, installing chimney seals, and incidental tasks such as bypass pumping, traffic control, pavement and sidewalk repair, and restoration work. As quoted in the release, TWU Project Engineer Tiffany Currie says the project “will protect and reinforce the manholes from corrosion and extend their service life.” Click here to learn more.



