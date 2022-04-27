Today is Wednesday April 27, 2022
Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2022 at 6:42 am
BREAKING NEWS: Russia and the United States have exchanged prisoners. U.S. officials says Russia released a Marine veteran jailed in Moscow while the U.S. released a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a prison sentence in Connecticut. Wednesday’s surprise exchange was done as Russia’s war with Ukraine has driven relations with the U.S. to their lowest point in decades. Russia gave up Trevor Reed, a Marine from Texas arrested in 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer. The U.S. agreed to return Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who’d been serving a 20-year sentence for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. Reed’s family thanks President Joe Biden for deciding “to bring Trevor home.”

 



