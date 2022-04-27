Today is Wednesday April 27, 2022
Experts: Melissa Lucio faces tough fight to get new trial

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2022 at 4:34 am
HOUSTON (AP) – With Melissa Lucio’s execution put on indefinite hold by a Texas appeals court, her attorneys will now be focused on trying to convince a judge to recommend she get a new trial. But legal experts said Tuesday that’s expected to be a tough courtroom battle and even if they manage to get the trial judge on their side, the state’s top criminal court – which has the final say – might disagree and keep her conviction in place. Lucio had been set for lethal injection on Wednesday for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah in the South Texas city of Harlingen. But the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals delayed her execution Monday. It might be years before Lucio learns if she gets a new trial.



