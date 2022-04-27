Today is Wednesday April 27, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Senate panel finds ‘grave’ health risks in military housing

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2022 at 4:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) – One of the largest providers of military housing in the United States continues to respond inadequately to mold and other problems reported by residents. That’s threatening the health and safety of service members and their families, according to an eight-month investigation by a Senate panel. The allegations against Balfour Beatty Communities LLC deal with housing provided to service members at Fort Gordon Army Base in Georgia and Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas. The company oversees about 1,700 homes at the two bases. An executive at Balfour Beatty defends the company’s practices and said it has made “enormous strides.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design