Today is Tuesday April 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Damaged T206 Honus Wagner card sells for $1,528,066 at auction

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2022 at 7:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By DAN HAJDUCKY

A T206 Honus Wagner card sold for $1,528,066 Tuesday morning after a 17-day auction, Robert Edward Auctions announced.

While the intriguing mythology of this card is well-documented and extensive, this sale is just another recent, wild addition to the Wagner legacy: This version is missing three sides, has been trimmed and wields a massive crease across its middle.

The auction tallied 75 bids, and the buyer prefers to remain anonymous.

In February, with SCP Auctions, a Wagner that had been torn in half sold for $475,960; in that iteration, Wagner’s jaw is missing, as is most of his torso. In May of last year, another Wagner sold with Goldin for $3.75 million, a then-record for that card and the fifth most ever paid for a sports card.

Then, in August, Robert Edward Auctions brokered the all-time record for a sports card at $6.606 million — unsurprisingly, a Wagner. That version of the card received a 3 designation from card grader Sportscard Guaranty Corporation (SGC); according to population reports from three grading giants — Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), Beckett Grading Services (BGS) and SGC — only four Wagners have been graded higher combined, all held in private collections.

“The results from this auction speak to the ever-present and growing demand for Wagner cards — which transcends the hobby — in any condition,” Brian Dwyer, president of Robert Edward Auctions, said. “This card was [sold] in 2019 for $540,000; that buyer purchased it in 2012 for $198,850. It’s exciting to see this card continue to rewrite the record books.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design