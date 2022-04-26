Today is Tuesday April 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Suns coach Monty Williams fined for criticizing officials

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2022 at 7:38 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By BRIAN WINDHORST

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams was fined $15,000 by the NBA league office for his comments criticizing officials after his team’s Game 4 loss on Sunday.

Williams was upset about a 42-15 free throw disparity in favor of the New Orleans Pelicans, who won 118-103 to even the series at 2-2.

“You can slice it any way you want to. In a playoff game that physical, [the disparity] is amazing,” Williams said. “Coaches shouldn’t have to come up to the microphone and feel like they’re going to get their heads cut off for speaking the truth.”

He went on to say: “It’s not like we don’t attack the basket. They outplayed us, they deserve to win. That’s a free throw disparity that you have to look at. … It’s hard [to] swallow.”

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design