Suns coach Monty Williams fined for criticizing officials

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2022 at 7:38 pm

By BRIAN WINDHORST

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams was fined $15,000 by the NBA league office for his comments criticizing officials after his team’s Game 4 loss on Sunday.

Williams was upset about a 42-15 free throw disparity in favor of the New Orleans Pelicans, who won 118-103 to even the series at 2-2.

“You can slice it any way you want to. In a playoff game that physical, [the disparity] is amazing,” Williams said. “Coaches shouldn’t have to come up to the microphone and feel like they’re going to get their heads cut off for speaking the truth.”

He went on to say: “It’s not like we don’t attack the basket. They outplayed us, they deserve to win. That’s a free throw disparity that you have to look at. … It’s hard [to] swallow.”

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

