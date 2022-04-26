Today is Tuesday April 26, 2022
Derrick Choice sworn in as Precinct 1 justice of the peace

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2022 at 5:00 pm
Derrick Choice sworn in as Precinct 1 justice of the peaceTYLER — Derrick Choice was sworn in Tuesday as interim Smith County Precinct 1 justice of the peace. Choice won the Democratic primary election for the post in March and does not have a Republican opponent in November. The commissioners court voted to appoint Choice to the position Tuesday after longtime Judge Quincy Beavers Jr. resigned from the post last week. Beavers submitted a letter citing health reasons and listing his last day with the county as Friday, April 22. Beavers worked for the county for 40 years, with 28 of those as justice of the peace. Choice is a former Tyler city councilman and has served on numerous boards and organizations.



