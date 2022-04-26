Today is Tuesday April 26, 2022
Will Musk’s hands-off ideal for Twitter have broad appeal?

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2022 at 3:58 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – Coming up with $44 billion to buy Twitter was the easy part for Elon Musk. Next comes the real challenge for the world’s richest person: fulfilling his promise to make Twitter “better than ever” as a lightly regulated haven for free speech. Many of Musk’s proposed changes reflect his own experience as a high-profile and outspoken Twitter user with more than 85 million followers and a swarm of pesky impersonator accounts. But a key question is how the changes he is prioritizing will be received by the more than 200 million other users who aren’t getting banned or flooded with spam.



